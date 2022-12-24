Video Breakdown: Why Michigan’s defense couldn’t slow down UNC’s Armando Bacot

We’re 11 games into the Michigan Wolverines basketball season, and the team now sits at 7-4 after losing yet another winnable game against a non-conference opponent.

North Carolina was once ranked the No. 1 team in the country before going on a four-game losing streak earlier this season. The Jordan Invitational matchup with Michigan gave both squads a chance to get right before the holidays and the start of conference play.

It was a battle of two of the best big men in college basketball, as Hunter Dickinson and Armando Bacot went toe-to-toe. One clearly outclassed the other — Bacot finished the game with 26 points as the Tar Heels defeated the Wolverines, 80-76. Dickinson was never really able to slow him down, and scored just nine points.

Maize n Brew’s Dan Plocher goes through all the action and pinpoints what the Michigan defense did wrong against Bacot, as well as the turning point of the game in the first half when true freshman Jett Howard picked up his second foul and went to the bench, offering North Carolina the chance to go on a big run.

Check out that and more in Plocher’s video breakdown below: