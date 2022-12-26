Michigan women’s basketball jumps into top 15 after big win over UNC

The Michigan women’s basketball team has jumped 5 spots in the latest AP Poll, as the Wolverines are now the No. 14 team in the country.

This is tied for the highest mark of the season for the Wolverines, who were also ranked 14th in the poll three weeks ago.

This comes after last week’s big win, where the Michigan Wolverines took down the No. 6 North Carolina Tar Heels, 76-68, as part of the Jumpman Invitational. Leigha Brown (25 points, eight rebounds, four assists) and Laila Phelia (20 points, three rebounds, three assists) led the Wolverines to victory.

Michigan is the fourth-highest rated Big Ten team, behind Ohio State (No. 3), Indiana (No. 4) and Iowa (No. 12). The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks top the poll.

Even after losing one of the best players in program history in Naz Hillmon — who now plays for the Atlanta Dream in the WNBA and is an analyst on Big Ten Network — the Wolverines have still been quite dominant this season. Michigan is 11-1 on the year, including two wins over ranked opponents in Baylor (No. 21 at the time) and UNC.

The offensive attack is more balanced for Michigan this year, as three players (Emily Kiser at 18.4, Phelia at 17.0, Brown at 14.9) are averaging more than 15 points per game.

The Wolverines have two more conference games to close out the calendar year, as they face Nebraska on the road (7 p.m. tip off) on Wednesday before a key road match-up with the No. 3 Buckeyes on New Year’s Eve (1 p.m. tip off.)