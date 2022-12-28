Kim Barnes Arico picks up 500th win of career after Michigan beats Nebraska

The Michigan Wolverines picked up a victory against Nebraska Wednesday, which was Kim Barnes Arico’s 500th victory as a head coach.

Welcome to 500, @KBA_GoBlue!



Tonight's victory marked the 500th win of her career, making her the fifth active @B1Gwbball coach to reach the mark.#GoBlue #KBA500 pic.twitter.com/3iePcONSEB — Michigan Women’s Basketball (@umichwbball) December 29, 2022

With 230 wins with the Wolverines. KBA is the winningest coach in Michigan women’s basketball history. As of Wednesday evening, she boasts a 230-110 record, a 67.6% winning percentage.

She’s helped lead Michigan to at least 20 victories in 9 of her 13 seasons, and we’ll likely pick up her 10th season of the sort this year, with the No. 14 Wolverines being 12-1 on the year.

Michigan has made the postseason in all but one of Barnes Arico’s seasons, as the Wolverines only missed out on the 2019-20 due to the pandemic. The most successful season of her tenure so far (2021-22) saw the Wolverines go undefeated at home, peak as high as No. 4 in the AP Poll and win three NCAA tournament games to reach the Elite Eight.

Props to KBA for helping build the program to the place they are today. Her next chance to pick up a victory comes Saturday, as the Wolverines are set to take on the Ohio State Buckeyes in Columbus at 1 p.m. If Michigan wins, it would be their 3rd win against a ranked opponent this season.