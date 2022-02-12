Hoops Game Thread: Michigan vs. Ohio State

Another potential Quad 1 win lurks for the Michigan Wolverines later today as they host the Ohio State Buckeyes at Crisler Center for their lone matchup of the season.

The Wolverines FINALLY got their first Quad 1 win earlier this week at home against Purdue. It was essentially a must-win game for them if they have postseason aspirations. Luckily for them, the Buckeyes come into town as another ranked opponent and are deemed a Quad 1 opponent. If Michigan is able to get two Quad 1 wins in the span of three days, that would go a really long way for potentially popping the NCAA Tournament bubble.

Meanwhile, Ohio State has been on a bit of a weird stretch. The Buckeyes are coming off a disappointing road loss to Rutgers and have not won a road game in the conference since Jan. 27 at Minnesota.

There is always a lot on the line during a Michigan/Ohio State game, no matter what the sport. Let’s dive into the facts for today’s game.

Game Info

Teams: No. 16 Ohio State Buckeyes at Michigan Wolverines

Date: Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022

Location: Crisler Center in Ann Arbor, Mich.

Tipoff: 6 p.m.

Television: ESPN

Spread: Michigan -2.5; O/U: 141

You know the drill — feel free to comment along with us as the game progresses.