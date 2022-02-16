Kim Barnes Arico named to Coach of the Year late season watch list

Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball head coach Kim Barnes Arico has been named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List, the team announced Wednesday.

Our leader!@KBA_GoBlue is one of 15 coaches named to the @NaismithTrophy Coach of the Year Late Season Watch List!



Barnes Arico has led the Wolverines to one of their best seasons in program history, sitting currently at 20-4 overall and second in the Big Ten with an 11-3 conference record.

The Wolverines are ranked ninth in the latest AP Poll, peaking as high as No. 4 last week.

Michigan has proven to be a legit national title contender thanks to its ability to win big games; the Wolverines are 7-1 this season against top-25 opponents, including top-five wins over Baylor and Indiana.

The Wolverines have just three more games in the regular season to try and grab the Big Ten title. They play Maryland this Sunday at home (3 p.m., Big Ten Network) before trying to avenge their loss to Michigan State on Thursday, Feb. 24 (6 p.m., Big Ten Network) and closing the year with a tough road game against Iowa on Sunday, Feb. 27 (4 p.m., ESPN2).