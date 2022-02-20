Social media reacts to fight at end of Michigan-Wisconsin game

The fight that followed the game was an inexcusable ending to the Michigan Wolverines' loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. Juwan Howard was not happy Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard used a timeout, hesitated to go to the postgame handshake line and then wound up throwing a slap/punch (whatever you want to call it) that struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the face.

Juwan Howard throws a punch. pic.twitter.com/HiC3y7yKvG — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) February 20, 2022

Whenever something of this magnitude happens, you know a lot of people are going to have a lot to say. Here is what Gard had to say after the game about the altercation:

"Apparently, he didn't like that I called a timeout."



Wisconsin coach Greg Gard explains what led to the postgame fight with Juwan Howard and the Michigan team. pic.twitter.com/tjgRpGsCQB — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) February 20, 2022

Here’s how it went down from Howard’s point of view:

Here's Juwan Howard's side to the story.



Added later that he felt he needed to protect himself, because Greg Gard touched him unnecessarily in the handshake line after he had gotten upset.#Badgers pic.twitter.com/hFWrEtBv1v — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) February 20, 2022

Andy Katz from the Big Ten Network and NCAA.com condemned Howard’s actions and called for his suspension:

There should be no question at all: Juwan Howard should get a suspension for throwing a slap/punch at @BadgerMBB assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. Kevin Warren must act accordingly this week. So, too, should @umichbball AD Warde Manuel. Full stop. That cannot be tolerated. — Andy Katz (@TheAndyKatz) February 20, 2022

CBS Sports’ Seth Davis followed suit with his postgame remarks:

Unbelievably ugly scene at the end of this game. Plenty of blame to go around but foremost Juwan Howard for punching/slapping Wisconsin asst Joe Krabbenhoft. No doubt a suspension is coming for Howard. Should be multiple games. Absolutely inexcusable. — Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) February 20, 2022

Former Michigan football fullback Khalid Hill always has something to say about Michigan athletics, and he came to Howard’s support here:

Howard tried to keep it moving after the game but the coach stopped him that started an altercation which led to Howard seeing another coach from the other team grab at his player… as a coach you protect your kids unprofessional or not.. I salute ya @JuwanHoward — Khalid Hill (@Thatboylid80) February 20, 2022

Colin Cowherd always has takes, but not here. Saying Howard has to be better:

Don’t care who’s FAULT it is. This is embarrassing by Juwan Howard. Gotta do better as a HC. https://t.co/eQTJf0FJJb — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 20, 2022

Former ESPN color analyst Dan Dakich chimed in on the situation with some...interesting thoughts:

Told you all about Juwan Howard this week on my @Outkick show!!

- Cheap shot over the top to Wisconsin Coach then ducks back behind players

Punk Ass move — Dan Dakich (@dandakich) February 20, 2022

On his couch at home, the great Dick Vitale still needed to voice his opinion (get better soon Dickie V!):

A pathetic scene after MICHIGAN gets beat by WISCONSIN . Teams lineup for handshaking & Juwan Howard & Greg Gard have words basically I think over Gard calling a TIME OUT with 15 sec. Left . Still no excuse for punch thrown by Howard at Ass’t of Badgers .It was UGLY . pic.twitter.com/H97U5DIwCZ — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) February 20, 2022

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Wisconsin offensive tackle Joe Thomas called Howard a “tough guy”:

What a move!



Slapping the other teams’ assistant in the face and then allowing yourself to quickly scurry away from the melee you created because you can’t finish what you started. #MichiganMan #ToughGuy@umichbball @JuwanHoward https://t.co/jPdVF7OAy9 — Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 20, 2022

Former Wisconsin guard Ben Brust spoke his mind:

Juwan Howard had a STARTER in the game down 19 with 32.4 seconds left. It was over the subs were in for Wisconsin and now he wants to cry over a timeout and throw hands in the handshake line. Take your loss and go home or just coach better. Classless and pathetic. — Ben Brust (@BenBrust) February 20, 2022

Michigan man and Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy said Howard was “assaulted”:

Emergency Press Conference - Juwan Howard Was Assaulted! pic.twitter.com/EKUqifyF4R — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 20, 2022

ESPN’s Damien Woody says there is no way Howard should be fired:

Some of y’all calling for Juwan Howard to be fired is crazy as hell. We’ve seen MUCH worse incidents in CBB but sure let’s go with that ‍♂️ — Damien Woody (@damienwoody) February 20, 2022

Keep it locked to Maize n Brew for the latest on this and the suspensions that will surely be handed down following this incident.