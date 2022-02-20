 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Social media reacts to fight at end of Michigan-Wisconsin game

New, 2 comments

The media is not in favor of Juwan Howard.

By Daniel Plocher
Michigan v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images

The fight that followed the game was an inexcusable ending to the Michigan Wolverines' loss to the Wisconsin Badgers. Juwan Howard was not happy Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard used a timeout, hesitated to go to the postgame handshake line and then wound up throwing a slap/punch (whatever you want to call it) that struck Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft in the face.

Whenever something of this magnitude happens, you know a lot of people are going to have a lot to say. Here is what Gard had to say after the game about the altercation:

Here’s how it went down from Howard’s point of view:

Andy Katz from the Big Ten Network and NCAA.com condemned Howard’s actions and called for his suspension:

CBS Sports’ Seth Davis followed suit with his postgame remarks:

Former Michigan football fullback Khalid Hill always has something to say about Michigan athletics, and he came to Howard’s support here:

Colin Cowherd always has takes, but not here. Saying Howard has to be better:

Former ESPN color analyst Dan Dakich chimed in on the situation with some...interesting thoughts:

On his couch at home, the great Dick Vitale still needed to voice his opinion (get better soon Dickie V!):

Future Pro Football Hall of Famer and former Wisconsin offensive tackle Joe Thomas called Howard a “tough guy”:

Former Wisconsin guard Ben Brust spoke his mind:

Michigan man and Barstool Sports president Dave Portnoy said Howard was “assaulted”:

ESPN’s Damien Woody says there is no way Howard should be fired:

Keep it locked to Maize n Brew for the latest on this and the suspensions that will surely be handed down following this incident.

Next Up In Michigan Basketball

Loading comments...