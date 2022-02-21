Juwan Howard suspended due to role in altercation following Wisconsin game

University of Michigan athletic director Warde Manuel has suspended Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Juwan Howard five games, the rest of the regular season, for physically striking Joe Krabbenhoft, a staff member of the Wisconsin Badgers, following the 77-63 loss in Madison, the Big Ten Conference announced Thursday. He was also fined $40,000.

Along with Howard, Terrance Williams and Moussa Diabate have been suspended for one game. Wisconsin’s Jahcobi Neath also received a one-game suspension. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard for not receive a suspension, but was fined $10,000.

The initial argument at the handshake line stemmed from Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard calling a timeout with around 30 seconds left with the Badgers up by double-digits. Howard did not originally go to the handshake line, but eventually walked over to it.

It appeared Howard was going to continue walking through without talking to or shaking Gard’s hand, so Gard grabbed at him, which lead to increased frustration from Howard, which then lead to everything else going down.

This is certainly a sad situation all around. Hopefully Howard is able to learn from this, put this behind him and fully move on quick after the suspension is up.