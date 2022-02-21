Juwan Howard, Warde Manuel provide statements following suspension

Michigan Wolverines’ head coach Juwan Howard and U-M athletic director Warde Manuel have both issued statements regarding the news that Howard has been suspended for the remainder of the regular season due to his involvement in the altercation at the end of the Wisconsin game on Sunday.

Here they are in full.

Warde Manuel

“Today’s disciplinary actions underscore the seriousness with which we take the incident that unfolded on Sunday. Simply put, there is no room at U-M for the behavior we saw. We will learn from this incident as a department, work to improve ourselves while operating under a spotlight, and move forward in a positive light.”

Juwan Howard

“After taking time to reflect on all that happened, I realize how unacceptable both my actions and words were, and how they affected so many. I am truly sorry.”

“I am offering my sincerest apology to my players and their families, my staff, my family and the Michigan fans around the world. I would like to personally apologize to Wisconsin’s assistant coach Joe Krabbenhoft and his family, too.”

“Lastly, I speak a lot about being a Michigan man and representing the University of Michigan with class and pride, I did not do that, nor did I set the right example in the right way for my student-athletes. I will learn from my mistake and this mistake will never happen again. No excuses!”

Phil Martelli will be the head coach for the Wolverines moving forward. After the regular season concludes and prior to the Big Ten Tournament, a decision will be made whether or not Howard will return to his head coaching duties.

Just moments before Manuel and Howard released their statements, it was announced by the Big Ten that the head coach was being suspended for five games — the rest of the season — for the incident that followed the game in Madison on Sunday. The Big Ten also handed down one-game suspensions to Terrance Williams and Moussa Diabate. Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard was issued a $10,000 fine, while Badgers game Jahcobi Neath was suspended for one game.

There is plenty still to unpack, so stay locked in to Maize n Brew as this all unfolds.