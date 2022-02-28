Michigan/Kentucky game officially rescheduled for next season

The Michigan Wolverines’ game with the Kentucky Wildcats that was supposed to happen back in 2020 has now officially been rescheduled, the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame announced on Monday morning.

The game will now be played at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at the O2 Arena in London. This game is a part of the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase. This is a double-header basketball event, with Marist College playing Maine in the first game.

This event was supposed to happen in Dec. 2020, but was postponed due to COVID.

“After all that has transpired over the last few years for us, and even the world, it will be a tremendous opportunity for Michigan, Kentucky and college basketball itself to get the chance to showcase this game,” head coach Juwan Howard said in a press release. “We had to wait, but it will be that ‘once-in-a-lifetime’ experience for our young men and our fans. We are thankful the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame has continued to provide this opportunity and make sure everyone is safe. This is going to be truly special.”

The Wildcats hold a 5-2 advantage in the all-time series against Michigan. The two teams last met in the 2014 NCAA Tournament, with the Wildcats defeating the Wolverines in the Elite Eight. The Wildcats eventually advanced to the National Championship, where they lost to UConn.