Hoops Game Thread: Michigan Wolverines at Purdue Boilermakers

The Michigan Wolverines vs. the Purdue Boilermakers. Not only will you see that today, but you’ll also see it this upcoming Thursday, as the two programs have a makeup game to be played at the Crisler Center. But today’s regularly-scheduled matchup between these two programs takes place inside Mackey Arena.

The Wolverines have been playing better ball as of late, winning four of their last five games and keeping the Michigan State game close...for the first half, at least. Meanwhile, the Boilermakers have been en fuego all season long and sit atop the rankings in the Big Ten.

To say this is an important game for Michigan is an understatement — win and you get an all important Quad 1 victory. Lose and...you get another shot later in the week.

Now with that out of the way, let’s get to today’s facts of the game.

Game Info

Teams: Michigan Wolverines at No. 4 Purdue Boilermakers

Date: Saturday, Feb. 5, 2022

Location: Mackey Arena in West Lafayette, Ind.

Tipoff: 2:30 p.m.

Television: FOX

Spread: Purdue -9.5 ; O/U: 146

