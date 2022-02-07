Michigan women’s basketball ranked in top 5 in latest AP Poll

For the first time in program history, the 2021-22 Michigan women’s basketball team is ranked in the top 5 in the Associated Press Poll.

Michigan is ranked No. 4 in the latest poll, behind only South Carolina, Stanford and Louisville (respectively) and ahead of North Carolina State to round out the top five.

The Wolverines are coming off one of their most impressive victories of the season, handling the No. 21 Iowa Hawkeyes, 98-90. Despite Iowa standout Caitlin Clark scoring 46 points, the excellent play of Naz Hillmon (26 points, 10 rebounds), Laila Phelia (24 points, three assists) and Maddie Nolan (17 points, five rebounds) was able to secure the Michigan victory.

Michigan is ranked at the top of the Big Ten, going 11-1 in conference games to go along with a 20-2 record on the season.

The women’s basketball team is in the middle of its best season in program history, as the Wolverines are a legitimate threat to win the national title.

Michigan has two games this week, as they’ll travel to East Lansing to take on Michigan State on Thursday (6:30 p.m. tipoff on Big Ten Network) before heading to Chicago to take on Northwestern on Sunday (1 p.m. tipoff on Big Ten+).