How to watch the 2022 NCAA Selection Sunday bracket release show

We finally made it to Selection Sunday — one of the best days in all of college athletics. The day where the NCAA Tournament field is released and college basketball fans begin filling out their brackets almost immediately to secure bragging rights among their friends and family for another whole year.

We are so close to the tourney kicking off but there are still some decisions to be made by the tournament committee after the final games in the conference tournaments, and that means there are still bubbles left to be burst.

The Michigan Wolverines could very well be among those bubble teams. After picking up a huge Quad 1 victory during the final game of the regular season at Ohio State, they blew a 17-point lead against Indiana in the opening round of the Big Ten Tournament, eventually losing to the Hoosiers 74-69.

Will the Wolverines get into the NCAA Tournament? We will see later this evening. If you plan on watching the Selection Show to find out and don’t know how or what time it’s scheduled to air on TV, we got you covered:

NCAA Tournament Selection Show

Date: Sunday, March 13

Sunday, March 13 Time: 6 p.m.

6 p.m. TV: CBS

CBS DraftKings Sportsbook Odds to Win the Tournament: Gonzaga +350, Arizona +650, Kentucky +700, Baylor +1,200, Auburn +1,200, Duke +1,200, Purdue +1,400, Kansas +1,400

How the Selection Sunday Show typically works is the talking heads discuss who they think will get in based on the results of the conference tournaments, key wins throughout the season and much more.

Last season’s NCAA Tournament was a little different because of the pandemic, as it took in 31 conference champions due to the Ivy League canceling its conference tournament. Thankfully, the Ivy League is participating this year so the tournament is returning to 32 automatic qualifiers and 36 other at-large schools being selected.

Another great thing about the 2022 NCAA Tournament relative to 2021 is it won’t exclusively be in one city due to the pandemic. The 2022 tournament returns to the format of several cities hosting each round.

First Four : Dayton, Ohio (March 15-16)

: Dayton, Ohio (March 15-16) First/Second Rounds : Buffalo, New York; Indianapolis, Indiana; Fort Worth, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Greenville, South Carolina; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; San Diego, California (March 17-20)

: Buffalo, New York; Indianapolis, Indiana; Fort Worth, Texas; Portland, Oregon; Greenville, South Carolina; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; San Diego, California (March 17-20) Sweet 16/Elite Eight : San Antonio, Texas; San Francisco, California; Chicago, Illinois; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (March 24-27)

: San Antonio, Texas; San Francisco, California; Chicago, Illinois; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (March 24-27) Final Four/NCAA Championship: New Orleans, Louisiana (April 2, April 4)

What seed do you think the Wolverines end up receiving in this years NCAA Tournament? How far do you think they will go? Let us know down in the comments!