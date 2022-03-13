Michigan women’s basketball seeding, first opponent revealed for 2022 NCAA Tournament

After one of their best seasons in program history, the 2021-22 Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team are a top-ranked seed in March Madness.

The Wolverines are a No. 3 seed in the tournament, and will face No. 14 American University in the first round.

The Wolverines are coming off of what was quite literally their best season in program history. They placed third in the Big Ten with a 13-4 conference record and a 22-6 overall record, including an impressive 14-0 record at home.

They were ranked at No. 12 in the AP Poll, placing them third in Big Ten behind Iowa (No. 8) and Indiana (No. 11) and ahead of Maryland (No. 13) and Ohio State (No. 14).

Michigan’s talented squad has been led this year by Naz Hillmon. The senior power forward elevates the Wolverines to a legitimate title contender and has been a menace in the paint this season, averaging 21.0 points, 9.4 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game while shooting 56.5% from the field.

Hillmon’s stellar season has earned her a few accolades, including Big Ten Player of the Week four times and a unanimous first-team All-Big Ten selection. She was named as one of five finalists for the Katrina McClain Award, given to the nation’s top power forward. She has a lengthy pro basketball career ahead of her, as she’s been projected as a top six pick in the WNBA Draft by ESPN and Lines.com.

After this phenomenal season, head coach Kim Barnes Arico has also earned a few accolades of her own, as she was recently named as the Big Ten Coach of the Year and was one of 15 coaches named to the Werner Ladder Naismith Women’s Coach of the Year late-season watch list.

Michigan’s opening round matchup against American University tips off Saturday in Ann Arbor.