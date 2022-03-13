Opening betting odds revealed for Michigan vs. Colorado State

Juwan Howard and the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines are heading back to Indianapolis for their first game of the 2022 NCAA Tournament against the No. 6 seed Colorado State.

Despite being the lower-ranked team of the two, the Wolverines opened as the slight favorite over the Rams. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Michigan is a 2.5-point favorite over Colorado State.

The oddsmakers aren’t very confident early on in the Wolverines, but Howard definitely is, telling reporters over a Zoom call Sunday evening, “It was great where we’ve been seeded; thought it was well-deserving,” and that the players on the team have worked hard and, “have earned the right to be a part of the NCAA Tournament.”

Howard went onto tell reporters that, “Our team is prepared for this moment. We’re looking forward to this moment. This is what they’ve worked extremely hard for. It’s nice to get a chance to play in the NCAA Tournament.”

We will see soon enough if Howard’s confident words result in action, as the Wolverines and Rams tipoff on Thursday at a time to be determined later.

