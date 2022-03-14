 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Join Maize n Brew’s March Madness Bracket Challenge

It’s the most wonderful time of the year.

By Trevor Woods
NCAA Basketball: Michigan at Iowa Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Spring is right around the corner, the days are getting longer, and March Madness is here!

No. 11 Michigan will be facing No. 6 Colorado State on Thursday at 12:15 PM ET, and we here at Maize n Brew are excited about the matchup and the entire tournament.

As usual, we put together an NCAA Tournament Bracket Challenge group, and we’d love for you all to join.

It’s always fun to see readers and writers of the same community competing for bracket supremacy, and this year will be no exception. Remember to get the brackets locked in before the first game is played on Thursday, and feel free to invite friends and family — Ohio State and Michigan State fans simply cannot have the best bracket in our group.

