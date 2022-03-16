Naz Hillmon becomes first women’s basketball player to earn AP first team All-America honors

After an incredible senior season, Naz Hillmon has made Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball history, becoming the first player to earn AP All-America first team honors.

Hillmon has put up impressive stats this season, averaging 21.0 points and 9.4 rebounds in 33.2 minutes per game.

She will go down as one of the most accomplished players to ever wear the maize and blue. Per MGoBlue.com, this season, she became the first Wolverine — man or woman — with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. She is second in program history with 2,097 points and first with 1,020 boards.

Hillmon has a lengthy pro basketball career ahead of her, as in ESPN’s latest WNBA mock draft, she is projected to be drafted fourth to the Dallas Wings in April.

She has helped lead the Wolverines to what has quite literally been the best season in program history. Michigan boasts a 13-4 Big Ten record, a 22-6 overall record and finished the regular season ranked 12th in the AP Poll.

With the play of Hillmon in the post, a solid roster full of senior talent and an experienced coach in Kim Barnes Arico, the Wolverines are a legitimate threat to win the NCAA Championship.

After a stellar season, Hillmon and the Wolverines have earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA Tournament, which is the best seed in program history. Michigan will host 14th-seeded American University on Saturday at 3:30 p.m.. It will be broadcast on ESPN2.