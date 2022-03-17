2022 NCAA Tournament Game Thread: Michigan vs. Colorado State

Today is the day we’ve all been waiting for — the official beginning of March Madness!

There will be more than 12 hours of college basketball on television today, and it is an absolutely glorious feeling. The first of those games being the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines taking on the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams.

Michigan will be without starting point guard DeVante’ Jones today, as he is continuing to recover from a concussion suffered in practice. Head coach Juwan Howard said Jones took an inadvertent elbow in practice that led to the brain injury. Being held out of this game must be devastating to Jones, as this was set to be his first appearance in the NCAA Tournament throughout his long collegiate career.

The Wolverines will turn to a couple young guards to try and fill that void. Frankie Collins has been Jones’ backup all season long but will look to get extended playing time in this matchup. In 28 games played, he’s averaging 2.5 points, and 1.5 rebounds per game.

Fellow freshman Kobe Bufkin also figures to get more work today with Jones out of the lineup. More of a combo guard, Bufkin can play both the 1 and the 2 for the Wolverines. Through 27 games this year, he is averaging 3.1 points and 1.2 rebounds per game.

Will it be enough to overcome a fully-healthy Rams squad that has only lost five games all season long? We are about to find out.

No. 6 Colorado State Rams (25-5) vs. No. 11 Michigan Wolverines (17-14)

Date/Time: Thursday, Mar. 17, 12:15 p.m.

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.

TV/Streaming: CBS

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Michigan -1.5, O/U 137

As always, feel free to comment along with us as the game plays out live!