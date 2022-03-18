Opening betting line released for Michigan’s NCAA Tournament matchup with Tennessee

Juwan Howard and the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines kicked off the 2022 NCAA Tournament with the first “upset,” as they knocked off the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams, 75-63. Although the Wolverines were the underdogs in the bracket, they were favored by a couple points by the oddsmakers heading into the game. They more than covered the spread they were given, dominating Colorado State in the second half after being down by as many as 15 points.

Now the Wolverines head to the Round of 32 to take on the Tennessee Volunteers, a No. 3 seed in the tournament and a team that just won their conference tournament.

The oddsmakers this time around are not as bullish on Michigan as they were in its first round game. The Volunteers begin as a 5.5-point favorite over the Maize and Blue, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

Tennessee easily took care of business against Longwood in a game that was never really all that close, 88-56. The Volunteers hit 14 three-pointers and had five scorers in double-figures.

The last time these two schools did business on the hardwood was also in the NCAA Tournament, as the Wolverines defeated Tennessee 73-71 back in 2014 in a game that also took place in Indianapolis.

Will the Wolverines be able to pull off the upset? And do you plan on placing any bets for this game? If so, which way are you leaning? Let us know down in the comments!