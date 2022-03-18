Report: DeVante’ Jones is in Indianapolis practicing with the team

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines were a bit shorthanded against Colorado State on Thursday in the first round of the 2022 NCAA Tournament, as starting point guard DeVante’ Jones was out due to a concussion suffered in practice earlier this week.

But it looks like the senior may be available for Michigan’s Round of 32 matchup with the Tennessee Volunteers, as MLive’s Andrew Kahn is reporting Jones is in Indianapolis practicing with the team.

Jones has been huge to this Michigan team down the stretch of the season, especially in the season finale against Ohio State where he put up 21 points and nine assists. He averaged 10.7 points, 4.6 assists and 4.6 rebounds throughout the whole season.

Tennessee begin as a 5.5-point favorite over the Wolverines, according to DraftKings Sportsbook. I’m curious if the line will move at all if Jones is available for the game. The line changed in favor of Colorado State once it was revealed Jones was out, so perhaps the bettors will throw some money at Michigan if its starting point guard is able to give it a go.

This is a developing story and will be updated.