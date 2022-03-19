2022 NCAA Tournament Game Thread: Michigan vs. Tennessee

A spot in the Sweet 16 is on the line, as the No. 11 seed Michigan Wolverines and No. 3 seed Tennessee Volunteers square off today in the NCAA Tournament.

Michigan was able to overcome a 15-point deficit to defeat the No. 6 seed Colorado State Rams in the first round of the tournament. Meanwhile, Tennessee mopped the floor against the No. 14 seed Longwood in a first round matchup that was never all that close.

The last time Michigan and Tennessee met also was in the NCAA Tournament, as the Wolverines beat the Volunteers 73-71 back in March of 2014. Back then, Tennessee was the No. 11 seed while Michigan was a No. 2 seed.

That game came down to the wire, so can the low-seeded Wolverines keep it close much like Tennessee did eight years ago? Can the upset be pulled off? We’ll find out soon enough.

No. 3 Tennessee Volunteers vs. No. 11 Michigan Wolverines

Date/Time: Saturday, March 19, 5:15 p.m.

Location: Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, Ind.

TV/Streaming: CBS

DraftKings Sportsbook Odds: Tennessee -6.5, O/U 136.5

As always, comment along with us as the game plays out live!