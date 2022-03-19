 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Filed under:

Social media reactions from Michigan’s big win over Tennessee

What people are saying about Michigan’s March Madness win over Tennessee.

By Trevor Woods
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament Second Round Indianapolis- Michigan at Tennessee Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

No. 11 Michigan is headed to the Sweet Sixteen after beating No. 3 Tennessee 76-68. Here are social media reactions from the game.

Adam Schefter

Kendrick Perkins

Trey Wallace

Jon Rothstein

Bob Wojnowski

Drew Hallett

Brad Galli

Ross Tucker

Seth Davis

Hunter Dickinson

Kendall Baker

My Reaction

Next Up In Michigan Basketball

Loading comments...