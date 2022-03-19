Social media reactions from Michigan’s big win over Tennessee

No. 11 Michigan is headed to the Sweet Sixteen after beating No. 3 Tennessee 76-68. Here are social media reactions from the game.
Adam Schefter
Michigan HC Juwan Howard embracing Tennessee’s Kennedy Chandler: pic.twitter.com/e6r7BoT3RG— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 20, 2022
Kendrick Perkins
Michigan’s strength of schedule has been their night in shining armour. Got them in the tourney and got them prepared. Shout out to Juwan Howard and them Wolverines! Carry on…— Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 20, 2022
Trey Wallace
Chris Webber and Juwan Howard celebrating after the Michigan win. pic.twitter.com/OUaiqMY38t— Trey Wallace (@TreyWallace_) March 20, 2022
Jon Rothstein
Juwan Howard. The Fab Vibe.— Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) March 19, 2022
Bob Wojnowski
What a gutty response by Eli Brooks and Hunter Dickinson. Michigan is going to the Sweet 16 for the 5th straight time. They beat Tennessee 76-68. Impressive. Juwan Howard gets major kudos working with shorthanded roster.— Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) March 19, 2022
Drew Hallett
Michigan is now 3-0 vs. Tennessee in the NCAA Tournament.— Drew Hallett (@DrewCHallett) March 20, 2022
Brad Galli
“I didn’t do anything. They did everything.” - Juwan Howard on his Michigan team after beating Tennessee (on CBS)— Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 19, 2022
Ross Tucker
I’m old enough to remember when people were complaining that Michigan got in the tournament and Tennessee wasn’t seeded higher.— Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) March 19, 2022
Seth Davis
Juwan Howard hugging a crying Kennedy Chandler is all the feels, man.— Seth Davis (@SethDavisHoops) March 19, 2022
Hunter Dickinson
WE WEREN’T SUPPOSED TO BE HERE THO #STILLDANCING— Hunter Dickinson (@H_Dickinson24) March 20, 2022
Kendall Baker
Dear Basketball Gods,— Kendall Baker (@kendallbaker) March 20, 2022
Please give us Duke-UNC and Michigan-Ohio State in the Sweet 16
My Reaction
Keep doubting Michigan and Juwan Howard.— Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) March 19, 2022
He's a damn good coach, this is a good team. They FIGHT
