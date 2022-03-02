Social media reactions from Michigan’s dominating win over Michigan State

Michigan had a convincing 87-70 win over Michigan State on Tuesday night, a home game in which generated a lot of buzz on social media. At one point Michigan went on a 14-0 run, Hunter Dickinson had a heck of a game with 33 points — it was a good night for the Wolverines.

Here are some notable social media reactions from Michigan’s victory.

NBC Grand Rapids Marlee Wierda

I’m gonna lose some followers for this one, but Hunter Dickinson is really good. — Marlee Wierda (@marleewierda) March 2, 2022

WXYZ Detroit’s Brad Galli

Hunter Dickinson gave Phil Martelli a big hug as Michigan capped off an 87-70 win over Michigan State.



Photo: Carlos Osorio | AP pic.twitter.com/5Gl7S2Yf7v — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 2, 2022

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Herring

I love that Phil Martelli was giving so much credit to his younger assistants just now. That's just awesome. — Chris Herring (@Herring_NBA) March 2, 2022

Michigan Insider’s Zach Shaw

Tom Izzo watching Hunter Dickinson after he makes shots pic.twitter.com/7t1iGzwTFM — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) March 2, 2022

Associated Press’ Larry Lage

Michigan State coach Tom Izzo spoke as softly and quietly as I can ever recall after Michigan's win and said: "They played better than us, shot better than us, moved the ball better than us." — Larry Lage (@LarryLage) March 2, 2022

The Athletic’s Brendan Quinn

If wondering what Izzo is upset about, I'm 90% sure it's b/c Hunter Dickinson has gone from making the "too small" motion after scoring over whoever is guarding him to now pointing at the Michigan State bench and yelling on his way back down-floor. — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 2, 2022

Dick Vitale

The VBDI PTPER of the night is @umichbball HUNTER DICKINSON as he was dominant vs @MSU_Basketball . @H_Dickinson24 with 33 points & 9 rebounds was just too efficient for Spartans . Yes BUBBLE is over the Maize & Blue will be part of @MarchMadnessMBB — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 2, 2022

Justin Rose

Guys, I love the Michigan/Michigan State rivalry more than anything in the sporting world.



Fantastic theatre each and every time they play.



We’re lucky to have it. — Justin Rose (@JRoseDet) March 2, 2022

Dunk of the night

WXYZ’s Jeanna Trotman

Okay, follow up: Martelli said if basketball doesn’t workout then Dickinson will be a WWE villain. https://t.co/ajXOIlATUa — Jeanna Trotman (@JeannaTrotmanTV) March 2, 2022

Detroit News’ Bob Wojnowski