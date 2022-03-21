Opening betting odds released for Michigan’s Sweet 16 matchup with Villanova

Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines are 2-0 in the 2022 NCAA Tournament up to this point, taking down both Colorado State and Tennessee during the first weekend of March Madness and advancing to the Sweet 16 for the fifth straight time.

The Wolverines are also 2-0 against the oddsmaker’s spreads. They were about a one- or two-point favorite heading into the matchup with CSU and beat them by 12. They were the underdog against Tennessee by 6.5-7 points, depending on where you looked, and they won the game by eight points. Had Michigan been the favored team, it still would have covered the spread.

Now the Wolverines take on No. 2 seed Villanova in the Sweet 16, and the oddsmakers have put out the opening line for the game. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Wolverines are 4.5-point underdogs against the Wildcats, with the over/under set at 135.5.

Villanova took care of business against No. 15 seed Delaware (80-60) on Friday and then No. 7 seed Ohio State (71-61) Sunday afternoon. The Wildcats were able to cover both their spreads so far, so something’s got to give here.

I have personally bet against the Wolverines on DraftKings in both their games so far during this NCAA Tournament. So that obviously means if I keep betting against them, they will continue this run they are on, right?

I’m a bit of a superstitious guy, so I’m going to keep that rolling. But if you plan on placing any bets for this game, which way are you leaning? Let us know down in the comments!