Michigan reached out to Penn State point guard Sam Sessoms

Penn State senior guard Sam Sessoms is in the transfer portal, and he told 247Sports that one of the programs in contact with him is the University of Michigan.

“There have been a bunch of schools reaching out to me,” Sessoms said. “ I’ve heard from schools from all levels but Michigan, Rutgers, Maryland, Minnesota, North Carolina State, Cincinnati, Arkansas, New Mexico, Iona, and George Mason are among the schools. I’ll probably make my decision in about a month. I don’t want to take too long to make my decision.”

Sessoms averaged 11.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 2.6 assists on a less than stellar Penn State team this past season.

Michigan head coach Juwan Howard has a track record of going after guards in the portal, including Mike Smith and DeVante Jones, so it should come as no surprise Michigan’s gauging Sessoms’ interest.

What makes things different this time around is Michigan has already has a starting caliber point guard in Frankie Collins, who has shown his worth in the NCAA Tournament with Jones banged up. Then there’s Kobe Bufkin, and 2022 four-star point guard Dug McDaniel — Michigan’s depth at the position is solid.

Sessoms said that most of the schools he’s talking to want him to come in and be their starting point guard, would that be the case for Michigan?

While Sessoms will be making his decision in about a month, his list appears to be quite a long one, and it remains to be seen how significant Michigan’s interest is in him. We’ll find out sooner than later.