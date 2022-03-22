 clock menu more-arrow no yes

Blue By Ninety: Terrance Williams joins the show to preview Sweet 16

T-Will hops on the pod with the BB90 boys to recap the Tennessee game and look ahead to Villanova.

By JustinRoh, Jack Scheel, and Kailen McKay
Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

Michigan Wolverines forward Terrance Williams joins the Blue By Ninety guys on today’s podcast to discuss the huge role he played in the win over Tennessee, and to look ahead to the upcoming Sweet 16 game against the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats.

Williams also talks about the adversity of this season, as well as getting props from Chris Webber in the locker room.

