Blue By Ninety: Terrance Williams joins the show to preview Sweet 16

Michigan Wolverines forward Terrance Williams joins the Blue By Ninety guys on today’s podcast to discuss the huge role he played in the win over Tennessee, and to look ahead to the upcoming Sweet 16 game against the No. 2 seed Villanova Wildcats.

Williams also talks about the adversity of this season, as well as getting props from Chris Webber in the locker room.

All of our Maize n Brew podcasts are available wherever you get your shows!

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

