Hunter Dickinson roasts rival fans who will be watching Michigan ‘at their cribs’

Michigan Wolverines center Hunter Dickinson has never been one to shy away from sharing his feelings about something, whether it be on or off the court. Today, let’s talk about some of the feelings he provided regarding opposing fan bases, because it sure was a dandy.

It was made pretty clear when Michigan got knocked out of the Big Ten Tournament by Indiana that the Wolverines were on the bubble heading into Selection Sunday. Then, they got awarded an 11 seed and didn’t have a play-in game.

Many fans on social media — mainly from Michigan State, Illinois and Ohio State — displayed their hatred toward Michigan by saying the Wolverines didn’t deserve to get in the tournament in the first place, let alone skip a play-in game.

Dickinson saw those tweets and let his voice be heard about the haters today at the team’s press conference. Here is the clip circulating on Twitter of his answer:

"This season was definitely not the best. Fans let us know that. We heard those NIT chants, but it's funny how they'll be watching us on Thursday back at their cribs."



Hunter Dickinson on being one of the last Big Ten teams remaining in March: pic.twitter.com/g67Z7nN5Mk — Marlee Wierda (@marleewierda) March 23, 2022

Dickinson is right — it definitely wasn’t the type of season we all expected out of Michigan. Ranked in the top 10 before the season started, hype was at an all-time high for the Wolverines followed being a No. 1 seed in the tournament last year and reaching the Elite Eight.

Still, Dickinson has every right to talk smack. His team made it to the Sweet 16 for the fifth straight season while Illinois, Michigan State and Ohio State didn’t even make it out of the first weekend of the tourney.

Michigan vs. Villanova is set to tipoff tomorrow at 7:29 p.m. on TBS.