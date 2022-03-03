Former Wolverine Nik Stauskas has been on an absolute tear in the G League

Michigan Wolverine fans know how good Nik Stauskas can be in the month of March.

After earning a 10-day contract with the Miami Heat this winter, the former Wolverine has been back with the Denver Nuggets’ affiliate — Grand Rapids Gold — and hasn’t been able to miss from deep as of late.

Tuesday night, Stauskas had an incredible career-high 57-point performance, hitting so many shots from deep on his way to one of the best performances in G League history.

Those 57 points are a franchise record for the Gold and are tied for the sixth-highest scoring performance in G League history.

Less than 24 hours later in a win over the Lakeland Magic, Stauskas was still on fire by scoring 43 points — including 31 points in the fourth quarter — to tally 100 total points in less than a day.

I got the chance to interview Nik Stauskas earlier this winter, as the former Wolverine is still chasing his NBA dreams and is excited with what Juwan Howard is doing at his alma mater.

Michigan fans know how easy it is for Stauskas to get hot from deep and if he keeps playing like this, he’ll earn another 10-day contract in no time.