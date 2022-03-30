Survey: Will Hunter Dickinson, Moussa Diabate, Caleb Houstan stay or go?

Welcome to SB Nation Reacts, a survey of fans across the NCAA. Each week we ask questions of the most plugged-in Michigan Wolverines fans and fans across the country. Sign up here to join Reacts.

With the 2021-22 season officially over for the Michigan Wolverines basketball team, all attention is now focused on next season.

Plenty of changes are on the horizon for Juwan Howard and company. DeVante’ Jones and Eli Brooks, the two starting guards for the team this season, are both moving on. With upcoming decisions from Hunter Dickinson, Moussa Diabate and Caleb Houstan, it’s not out of the realm of possibility that Michigan has an entirely new starting five next year.

But it’s also possible one, two or all three guys stick around for another season in college. There are a lot of things that could happen, but what do YOU think will happen? Take our survey below and have your voice be heard!

