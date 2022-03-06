Social media reactions from Michigan’s win over Ohio State

Michigan beat Ohio State 75-69 on Sunday afternoon, bolstering their shot at receiving a bid in the NCAA Tournament. It was a must-win game, and it was on the road against a hated rival — wins don’t get much sweeter in the regular season.

Here are social media reactions from the Wolverines win over the Buckeyes.

Michigan claps back at Ohio State’s trolling

Lost to the University of 〽️ichigan 〽️en's Basketball Tea〽️ at ho〽️e in 〽️arch



〽️ | #GoBlue https://t.co/F5u3QDB3fU — Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) March 6, 2022

Big dunk by Moussa

MOUSSA DUNK @M0ussaDiabate throws it down to extend @umichbball's lead pic.twitter.com/xo51XsPNMI — FOX College Hoops (@CBBonFOX) March 6, 2022

Sam Webb

Had to love Moussa's play on both ends. Same with shot Kobe's huge shot in the clutch. T-Will was terrific... but most of all Devante Jones was flat out brilliant!! Helluva job, @umichbball... HELLUVA job!!! https://t.co/j8XcaMbT16 — Sam Webb (@SamWebb77) March 6, 2022

Brad Galli

Phil Martelli and Michigan went 3-2 without Juwan Howard. Heck of a job. — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) March 6, 2022

Zach Shaw

Phil Martelli and his absolutely ginormous maize pullover just beat Michigan State by 17 and Ohio State on the road five days apart, and likely punched Michigan's ticket into the NCAA Tournament field. — Zach Shaw (@_ZachShaw) March 6, 2022

Bob Wojnowski

DeVante' Jones was superb and Michigan likely locked up an NCAA bid. Big win on the road 75-69 over Ohio State. No Hunter Dickinson, but Jones and Brooks steady and cool. And so was the guy on the sideline, Phil Martelli. — Bob Wojnowski (@bobwojnowski) March 6, 2022

Brendan Quinn

And thus ends Phil Martelli’s tenure as acting head coach.



A 3-2 record essentially secured Michigan’s NCAA bid. Not too bad.

(But won’t count in the history books. Results will count as Juwan Howard’s.) https://t.co/u3LCRCVdFC — Brendan Quinn (@BFQuinn) March 6, 2022

Dylan Burkhardt

The phrase "must win game" is used too often in college hoops but this was a must win game for Michigan.



Wolverines go on the road without Hunter Dickinson and get it done, 75-69, against Ohio State.



U-M finishes 11-9 in Big Ten play. — Dylan Burkhardt (@umhoops) March 6, 2022

Marlee Wierda

#Michigan may have just punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament, beating Ohio State without Hunter Dickinson. pic.twitter.com/tDVf2m1NZO — Marlee Wierda (@marleewierda) March 6, 2022

Austin Meek

DeVante Jones knows what month it is. He had 21 points and nine assists as Michigan, minus Hunter Dickinson, beats Ohio State 75-69. Gonna be tough to keep Michigan out of the NCAA Tournament now. — Austin Meek (@byAustinMeek) March 6, 2022

Clayton Sayfie

Michigan has punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament. — Clayton Sayfie (@CSayf23) March 6, 2022

Jeff Ermann

Michigan wins at OSU with no Dickinson. Big one. Should get them in. Phil Martelli is a damn good coach in addition to playing Frank Barone. — Jeff Ermann (@Jeff_Ermann) March 6, 2022

Jeff Goodman

No Juwan Howard. No Hunter Dickinson. Caleb Houstan 0-for-10.



Michigan still gets a MONSTER road win in Columbus against Ohio State.



Wolverines effectively punched their ticket into NCAA tourney with this one. — Jeff Goodman (@GoodmanHoops) March 6, 2022

