Three Michigan men’s basketball players earn All-Big Ten honors

The Big Ten announced its 2021-22 men’s basketball postseason honors, and a few Michigan Wolverines earned accolades.

Sophomore center Hunter Dickinson was named to the All-Big Ten second team. The big man was the leading scorer for the Wolverines this season, averaging 18.4 points per game while grabbing 8.5 boards per contest while making 56.3% of his field goals.

Freshman forward Moussa Diabate was named to the conference’s All-Freshman team. He has been a key contributor for the Wolverines this season, averaging 9.2 points and 5.6 rebounds per game while being one of the team’s best defenders.

Senior guard Eli Brooks was one of the players honored with the 2021-22 Big Ten Sportmanship Award. Brooks has been a steady presence for the Wolverines in an up-and-down season, averaging 12.2 points and 3.6 rebounds while being one of Michigan’s best passers who led by example on both ends of the floor.

With an 11-9 conference record and a 17-13 record overall, the Wolverines finished eighth in the conference. Despite being barely above .500 on conference play, most bracketologists project them to make the NCAA Tournament thanks to some big wins they’ve earned over the last few weeks.

They get a chance to improve their tournament resume Thursday, with their opening round matchup in the Big Ten Tournament being against the No. 9 seed Indiana Hoosiers. That game is set to tip off at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday. The game is being aired on Big Ten Network.