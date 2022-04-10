Where Naz Hillmon is projected to be picked in the WNBA Draft

After an astonishing four-year career with the Michigan Wolverines, Naz Hillmon entered her name into the WNBA Draft a few weeks ago.

Hillmon is one of the best players to ever wear the Maize and Blue. She has a lengthy list of individual accolades and just led the Wolverines to their first Elite Eight appearance.

She will likely be a top pick in tomorrow’s draft. Here’s where experts are projecting she will be picked.

ESPN (Mechelle Voepel): 11th pick by Las Vegas Aces

“Concern over Hillmon’s lack of shooting range might prevent her from going higher, but her relentless rebounding and work ethic could be a boost to the Aces, who can benefit from some more depth at forward.”

Hillmon is one of the best rebounders to ever play in Ann Arbor, as she collected more rebounds (1,063) than any other basketball player in Michigan history, man or woman. She’s also the first Michigan player with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds.

SB Nation (Eric Nemchock): 15th pick (second round) by Atlanta Dream

“As a center who made the vast majority of her field goals out of post-ups and putbacks, Hillmon’s height (6’2) and lack of defensive stats may cause her to slide a bit in the draft, but she’s also more athletic than she’s given credit for, so we’ll see how much of her game translates and which WNBA team is a believer.”

As I wrote about all season long, what makes Hillmon so talented is her relentlessness in the post. Young post players should watch tape of her to learn how to establish post position deep in the paint and use quick moves to score.

Just Women’s Sports (Lyndsey D’Arcangelo, Rachel Galligan & Hannah Withiam): 11th pick by Las Vegas Aces

“Hillmon might be undersized, but her work ethic, rebounding ability and efficiency around the basket can’t be denied. Las Vegas could use additional depth in the paint and a player who can complement A’ja Wilson while developing into a greater perimeter threat. Hillmon is a great candidate for both.”

Fansided (Justin Carter): 10th pick by Indiana Fever

“The issue with Hillmon is she took 76.6 percent of her shot attempts at the rim — nothing about her college shot profile suggests that she can operate outside of the restricted area. There’s something Megan Gustafson-y about Hillmon — an incredibly productive college player who just doesn’t have the size to continue doing those things in the W. Gustafson dropped way below where people expected she’d go on draft night. Could the same thing happen to Hillmon?”

While Hillmon was hyper efficient at the rim, Carter echoes the concerns of many draft analysts who are concerned Hillmon’s size and lack of an outside shot limits her potential as a pro. Her rebounding prowess and solid foot work in the post do give her a high ceiling.

W Basketball Blog (Aneela Khan): 16th pick by Los Angeles Sparks