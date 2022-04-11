Michigan star Naz Hillmon picked No. 15 overall by Atlanta Dream in WNBA Draft

Naz Hillmon, one of the best basketball players to ever play for the Michigan Wolverines, was drafted 15th overall in the 2022 WNBA Draft by the Atlanta Dream.

She was the third Big Ten player off the board behind Northwestern’s Veronica Burton, picked seventh by the Dallas Wings, and Michigan State’s Nia Clouden, picked 12th overall by the Connecticut Sun.

Hillmon led the Wolverines to a 13-4 conference record, a 25-7 overall record, the highest AP ranking in program history (No. 4 in February). and their first Elite Eight in program history.

Hillmon is coming off an incredible Michigan career, including a senior season where she averaged 21.0 points and 9.6 rebounds in 33.4 minutes per game. She also has a lengthy list of accolades, including being voted the consensus 2021 Big Ten Player of the Year and the first player in program history to earn All-America honors.

She’s one of the most accomplished players in Michigan history. Per MGoBlue.com, this season, she became the first Wolverine — man or woman — with 2,000 points and 1,000 rebounds. She is second in program history with 2,183 points and first with 1,063 rebounds.

We here at Maize n Brew will miss watching her play in Ann Arbor, and will continue to follow her along her basketball journey.

You can watch Hillmon ball out for the Dream next month, as the WNBA tips off on Friday, May 6.