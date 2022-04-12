Report: Juwan Howard is more interested in coaching his sons at Michigan than taking Lakers job

According to a report from Broderick Turner of the Los Angeles Times, Michigan Wolverines head coach Juwan Howard appears to be more interested in coaching his sons at Michigan than taking the top job with the Los Angeles Lakers.

“According to people familiar with Howard’s situation, he wants to continue coaching his two sons, Jett and Jace, who both play at Michigan. Howard interviewed for the Lakers job that eventually went to Vogel in 2019. Howard was an assistant coach for six seasons with Miami and won two championships as a player with James and the Heat.”

This comes after reports earlier in the week from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Howard would emerge as a candidate for the job after the firing of Frank Vogel.

This new report should make Michigan fans breathe a little easier. Turner is a respected journalist who has been covering the Lakers for a while now, and there’s no reason not to trust what he says when it comes to the City of Angels.

Howard and the Michigan Wolverines agreed to a five-year contact extension last November. Through three seasons as the head coach, Howard boasts a 61-32 record (.656) with the Michigan Wolverines, leading them to a Big Ten regular season title and an Elite Eight appearance in 2020-21, plus a Sweet 16 appearance in 2021-22.

With his experience as an assistant with the Miami Heat and his reputation as a player’s coach, Howard is likely going to be including in NBA rumors for the entirety of his Michigan tenure. As annoying as the rumors can be, fans should be happy he is garnering so much interest from the pros, as it speaks to his talent, relatability and reputation as a coach.