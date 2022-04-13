NBA Draft decision coming ‘relatively soon’ from Hunter Dickinson

The Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball program eagerly awaits NBA decisions from three of its most prominent players: Caleb Houstan, Moussa Diabate and Hunter Dickinson.

Dickinson recently took in a Detroit Tigers ballgame at Comerica Park. During an in-game interview with the Bally Sports Detroit crew, Dickinson was asked about his upcoming plans.

“After the season, I took two weeks off of basketball, not worrying about anything,” Dickinson said. “I’ve just started getting back to basketball (and) thinking about it. Haven’t made a decision yet, but I plan on making one relatively soon.”

A Dickinson return would be phenomenal for the Michigan program since he’d undoubtedly be the leader of the team with potential for All-American accolades once again. However, his draft stock may have peaked already, as it is rare for upperclassmen big men to be drafted.

The deadline to declare for the NBA Draft is April 24, however players have until June 1 to withdraw their names. It wouldn’t be a surprise to see Dickinson declare for the draft but then entertain the idea of withdrawing, similarly to last year.

In his sophomore season, Dickinson led the team in points (18.6), rebounds (8.6) and blocks (1.5) per game.