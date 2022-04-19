Michigan seeded favorably in ESPN’s latest 2023 bracketology

According to ESPN’s latest bracketology for the 2022-23 season, the Michigan men’s basketball team is projected to be a 3-seed.

Last season was an up-and-down year for the Wolverines, as after being ranked fourth overall in the preseason poll, they were unranked for the majority of the regular season and ended the year eighth in the Big Ten standings.

They finished the season with a 19-15 record, making a surprising run in the NCAA Tournament as an 11-seed, beating sixth-seeded Colorado State and three-seeded Tennessee before losing in the Sweet Sixteen to two-seeded Villanova.

In this 2022-23 projection, Michigan is a 3-seed in the West region, with UCLA (1-seed), Gonzaga (2-seed) and Creighton (4-seed) rounding out the top four seeds in the region.

Based on Joe Lunardi’s way-too-early projection for next season, the Michigan Wolverines are the the Big Ten champions and its highest-rated team, ahead of Purdue (4-seed), Illinois (4-seed), Michigan State (5-seed), Indiana (6-seed), Ohio State (7-seed) and Iowa (8-seed),

When looking at Michigan’s potential rotation for next season, if Hunter Dickinson, Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate all return to Ann Arbor, it’s not crazy to see them being a 3-seed in the NCAA tournament when you combine their sheer talent and experience from last year.