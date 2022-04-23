Frankie Collins is ready to take the torch from DeVante’ Jones

DeVante’ Jones was not your typical college basketball transfer. The point guard had an up-and-down season that culminated in his absolute takeover in Columbus at Ohio State. Unfortunately, Jones suffered a head injury late in the year that prevented him from playing in Michigan’s NCAA Tournament game against Colorado State and a majority of the second round against Tennessee.

In stepped Frankie Collins. The freshman dynamo flashed his defensive prowess and playmaking ability to the tune of 14 points, six rebounds and two assists while starting in Jones’ place against the Rams.

Jones joined the Defend the Block podcast recently and discussed his future along with the future of the Michigan Wolverines basketball program.

“I’m not glad I had a concussion,” Jones said. “But I’m excited (Frankie) got to show his talents on probably the biggest stage in college basketball. The sky’s the limit. I guarantee he’s going to take care of Michigan for years to come.”

His praise didn’t stop there, as he said, “Man, I’ve been trying to tell people the whole year that he was a great player. The sky is the limit, for sure. He works extra hard, always in the gym before or after practice. He’s always texting or calling me trying to get in the gym.”

Already lauded as an exceptional defender, Collins will look to develop his offensive game this offseason. He showed signs of life from the three-point line late in the year but will need to expand on that.

“His defense is amazing. He’s a ball-hawk. He’s got great feet, he’s got quick hands. Athletic, fast. He’s got nice eyes, a nice body. He has all the intangibles to be a really good defender,” Jones said.

Barring a surprise transfer portal addition, Collins appears set to take over the starting point guard duties next season. The depth chart after that falls to true freshman Dug McDaniel.