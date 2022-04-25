Caleb Houstan declares for 2022 NBA Draft, maintains college eligibility

After a very up and down freshman season, Michigan Wolverines forward Caleb Houstan has officially declared for the 2022 NBA Draft. Much like Moussa Diabate, he will maintain his college eligibility, according to a report from ESPN NBA Draft analyst Jonathan Givony.

Michigan freshman Caleb Houstan declared for the 2022 NBA draft prior to the deadline, a source told ESPN. Houstan is maintaining his NCAA eligibility while exploring the pre-draft process. pic.twitter.com/0fHOkIXmii — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) April 26, 2022

The Canadian-born Houstan came to Ann Arbor as a highly decorated recruit. He was a five-star and a top 10 overall prospect in the 2021 class, per 247Sports’ composite rankings, even after reclassifying from the 2022 class. He was the highest ranked recruit to come to Michigan since Glenn Robinson III in 2012 and was the headliner of one of the top recruiting classes in the country that also featured five-star Moussa Diabate and four-stars Kobe Bufkin and Frankie Collins.

Houstan also came into his freshman season at Michigan following a successful summer that saw him win a bronze medal with Team Canada at the 2021 FIBA Under-19 Basketball World Cup, where he averaged 17 points and nearly six rebounds per game.

Despite all his success before college, he struggled mightily his freshman year with the Wolverines. He started all 34 games for Michigan, but only averaged 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 38.4% from the field, 35.5% from three-point range and 78.3% from the free throw line.

The numbers are underwhelming, as was watching him play this past season in general, but he has enough potential and game to warrant testing the NBA waters and getting feedback from the professional teams. Hunter Dickinson did the exact same thing last year and came back for his sophomore season, so perhaps Houstan ends up going that route as well.

No matter what Houstan ends up doing — whether he comes back for another season at Michigan or sticks with the NBA Draft — we wish him the absolute best of luck.