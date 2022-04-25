Moussa Diabate declares for the 2022 NBA Draft, but could return to Michigan

After playing one season at Michigan, forward Moussa Diabate has declared for the 2022 NBA Draft.

According to a report from Sports Illustrated NBA Draft insider Jeremy Woo, Diabate can maintain his college eligibility and return to Ann Arbor if he so chooses.

Michigan’s Moussa Diabate has entered the 2022 draft while maintaining eligibility to return, a source tells me. The 6’10” Diabate showed flashes of promise as a freshman. His physical tools, motor and defensive versatility give him a chance to rise in the predraft process. — Jeremy Woo (@JeremyWoo) April 25, 2022

Diabate was a part of a talented 2021 recruiting class that saw three McDonald’s All-Americans come to Ann Arbor. Diabate was the least underwhelming of the three, proving to be Michigan's best interior defender and growing offensively as the year went along.

After starting the season off the bench, Diabate proved worthy of being the starting power forward, averaging 9.0 points, 6.0 rebounds and 0.9 blocks per game while shooting 56.4% from the field. He was eventually named to the Big Ten All-Freshman team.

Diabate proved to be a versatile defender, guarding multiple positions while playing well in the interior on the other end of the court. He was probably Michigan’s best dunker, developed a nice little hook shot in the post as the year went along and even flexed an ability to lead the break, running like a gazelle in transition.

Moussa Diabate is a beast. pic.twitter.com/9YQ7sfALfN — Swanky Wolverine (@swankywolverine) March 10, 2022

Diabate still has room to grow as a basketball player. He dropped a lot of dump down passes late in the year and could increase his shooting from mid-range, the only area he seemed comfortable taking a jump shot.

Nonetheless, Diabate is a talented basketball player with a bright future ahead of him thanks to his length, versatility and tenacity. We wish him the best of luck, whether he sticks with the NBA Draft or returns to Michigan.