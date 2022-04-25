Report: Michigan to face UNC at inaugural Jumpman Invitational

The 2022-23 Michigan Wolverines men’s basketball team will face North Carolina in the inaugural Jumpman Invitational, according to college hoops insider Jon Rothstein.

NEWS: North Carolina will play Michigan and Florida will face Oklahoma in next season's first ever Jumpman Invitational, according to multiple sources.https://t.co/uUfMmQCUlg — Jon Rothstein (@JonRothstein) April 25, 2022

The Wolverines will take on the Tar Heels on Dec. 21, and the winner of that game will face the winner of Oklahoma and Florida, the other first round game in the invitational.

This gives Michigan another quality opponent in non-conference play, adding to some must-see matchups already set for next year.

Michigan will participate in the 2022 Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16-17. Matchups have not been announced for that, but the classic will include U-M, Arizona State, Pittsburgh and VCU, the latter of which would set up a game against two Michigan transfers (Brandon Johns Jr., Zeb Jackson).

The Wolverines will also face Kentucky on Dec. 4 in a game set to be played in London, England. This means in the month of December, with Hunter Dickinson returning for his junior season, we’re going to get him go up against two of college basketball’s best big men in UNC’s Armando Bacot and Kentucky’s Oscar Tshiebwe.

Over the last few seasons, Michigan has done a great job setting up matchups to test itself before conference play starts. It should be exciting to see how this Michigan roster chock full of talent will respond against some of the blue bloods of college basketball.