Hunter Dickinson calls Texas Tech HC a ‘coward’ following Terrence Shannon’s commitment to Illinois

On Friday afternoon, Terrence Shannon Jr. committed to play basketball at Illinois. The Texas Tech transfer previously visited Juwan Howard and the Michigan Wolverines, and it seemed like they were the favorite to land his services.

Many thought if Shannon committed elsewhere other than Michigan, it would have been because of U-M’s admissions department. However, it appears it may be due to Texas Tech head coach Mark Adams refusing Shannon to take summer classes, graduate and transfer to Michigan. At least that’s what Michigan star center Hunter Dickinson is alleging in this deleted tweet.

Hunter Dickinson didn’t take long to cut a promo after saying he’s back at Michigan. pic.twitter.com/aW8f4ukqfj — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) April 29, 2022

Jace Howard also had this to say, also in an already deleted tweet.

Of course, we’ll probably never know what really happened that led Shannon to commit to the Fighting Illini. But one thing is for sure — if the Wolverines and Red Raiders face each other in the postseason, Dickinson and company won’t forget what Adams (allegedly) did.

But it wasn’t all bad news for the Wolverines on Friday, as Princeton transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn committed to the Maize and Blue. He will provide Michigan part of what Shannon would have provided, and that’s three-point shooting. He shot 38.5% from three-point range last season, while also averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game.

While Howard and Michigan won’t have Shannon on their side this upcoming season thanks to — allegedly — Texas Tech’s first-year head coach being a stick in the mud, at least the Wolverines have another solid option coming into the program in Llewellyn.