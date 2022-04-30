Michigan PG Frankie Collins to enter transfer portal

Well, this is a bit of a surprise. Rising Michigan Wolverines sophomore point guard Frankie Collins announced Saturday that he is entering the transfer portal:

A former top-50 recruit, Collins was the primary backup to veteran DeVante Jones and started to come into his own at the end of the season, particularly when Jones dealt with injuries in the NCAA Tournament. Collins logged at least 30 minutes in each of the first two rounds and did not look out of place or over his head.

Collins was fueled by his athleticism and defense, but his 14 points in the upset over six-seed Colorado State showed that there was scoring potential there as well. Though Michigan just snagged transfer guard Jaelin Llewellyn, point guard duties were expected to go to Collins in the 2022-23 season.

Juwan Howard will now have to reassess and reevaluate a roster that still very much remains in flux with a couple big NBA decisions still in the air and the ever-present transfer portal available. More activity could be on the way.