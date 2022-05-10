Report: Caleb Houstan earns invite to NBA Combine

According to a report from On3’s Chris Balas, Michigan Wolverines freshman forward Caleb Houstan has received an invite to the NBA Draft Combine, joining fellow freshman teammate Moussa Diabate.

Houstan, who started in every single game for Michigan this past season, averaged 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 38.4% from the field, 35.5% from three-point range and 78.3% from the free throw line.

A highly-touted five-star prospect in high school, Houstan didn’t live up to the lofty expectations set for him. But NBA scouts continue to be intrigued by him, as this invite to the NBA Draft Combine proves he has a legitimate shot as a pro.

When Houstan declared for the NBA Draft, many expected him to do what Hunter Dickinson did last year and receive feedback from pro teams on what he needs to improve on before getting to the next level. But now with Houstan slated to workout at the combine, the chances he returns to Michigan just got a bit worse.

In a world where Houstan sticks with the NBA Draft, a projected lineup next season for the Wolverines may look something like Jaelin Llewellyn at the 1, Kobe Bufkin at the 2, Jett Howard at the 3, Terrance Williams at the 4 and Dickinson at the 5. Diabate still has a decision to make, so he’d be a shoo-in at the 4 if he returns.

The 2022 NBA Draft Combine begins next Monday, May 16 and ends Sunday, May 22. Any player who entered their name into the draft has until Wednesday, June 1 to withdraw their name and go back to college. Some tough decision will have to be made by Houstan and a whole lot of other draft prospects in the next few weeks.