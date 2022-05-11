Michigan’s Caleb Houstan declines invite to NBA Draft Combine

On Tuesday, it was being reported that the Michigan Wolverines’ Caleb Houstan had been invited to the 2022 NBA Draft Combine to workout in front of teams. He would have an opportunity to showcase his talents in front of every single team in the association in an attempt to boost his draft stock.

Well now things have taken a turn, as Houstan has declined his invitation to the combine. He was one of two players who declined, with the other being Kris Murray from Iowa.

Two players declined invites to the NBA Combine: Michigan's Caleb Houstan and Iowa's Kris Murray. For Houstan, there will now be a lot of speculation about promises and shut-downs, and rightfully so. Kris Murray may very well be headed back to Iowa. https://t.co/qpQlHO21YR — Jonathan Givony (@DraftExpress) May 11, 2022

So what does this mean for Michigan’s chances of getting Houstan back for the upcoming season? It could be viewed as a positive development — Houstan decided to pull his name from the combine after realizing he wasn’t going to be a high draft pick and needs another year in college before making the jump to the pros.

It could also be viewed as a negative — Houstan declined the invite because a team, or teams, have promised to draft him no matter what and they don’t want him to participate in the combine so he can remain under the radar. This is something Jonathan Givony from DraftExpress, in the tweet above, brings up as a possibility.

Whatever happens, we will know by June 1, which is the deadline for players to withdraw their name from the NBA Draft and utilize their remaining college eligibility.

Moussa Diabate remains the lone Wolverine participating, after Houstan’s declined invitation and Eli Brooks taking part in the G League Elite Camp.