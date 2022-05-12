Terrance Williams dishes on Frankie Collins’ transfer: ‘It was hard when he left’

Rumors had circulated the internet about Terrance Williams potentially leaving the Michigan basketball program this offseason. With the transfer portal entrance deadline having come and gone, we now know Williams will remain a mainstay on the roster.

On Tuesday, Williams sat down with Brian Boesch, the play-by-play voice at the University of Michigan, on the Defend the Block podcast. They discussed the offseason so far, reacting to the end of last season, the return of Hunter Dickinson and most notably, Frankie Collins transferring away.

“It was hard when he left. I was pretty mad,” said Williams. “I felt like he was a pretty big part of this [upcoming] team. But, you know, he’s going to do what’s best for him and I support his decision through whatever he does because that’s my brother for life.”

Collins, a rising sophomore, saw time off the bench in 2021-22 thanks to DeVante’ Jones being the starter at the point guard spot. He entered the transfer portal despite being the heir apparent at the position. Collins committed to Arizona State and interestingly enough, the Sun Devils and Wolverines could face each other this season since both are scheduled to be in the 2022 Legends Classic in Brooklyn on Nov. 16-17.

Williams elaborated by saying, “even though he’s going to Arizona State, we’re still going to be close and we’re still going to check in on him because that’s my little bro. I feel like we’re going to still remain close.

“But when we play them Nov. 16, I think, at Barclay’s, you already know it’s going to be smoke. He’s on the other side now, but off the court we’re still going to stay tight. I’m going to miss him, for sure, but that’s my brother for life and I support him.”

Dickinson and Williams both returning to Michigan signals another year of the DMV connection in Ann Arbor. Williams will look to potentially step into a starting role for Juwan Howard, while Collins’ spot will likely be filled by incoming transfer Jaelin Llewellyn.