Michigan lands McDonald’s All-American Greta Kampschroeder via transfer portal

Kim Barnes Arico and the Michigan women’s basketball program have built something special over the last few years, as the Michigan Wolverines have become a premiere destination after building a strong culture and going on a few NCAA tournament runs.

The Wolverines just landed their first McDonald’s All-American in program history via the transfer portal, with Greta Kampschroeder announcing her commitment to Michigan over the weekend.

“I chose Michigan to help build on the winning tradition that has grown under coach Arico,” Kampschroeder said in a press release. “I’ve always admired the way her team competes while having fun. I also look forward to developing my own game with such a great coaching staff. I feel fortunate to have the chance to pursue my education at a world-class institution.”

In her lone season with the Oregon State Beavers, Kampschroeder started in 25 of the 35 games she appeared in, averaging 5.2 points and 2.5 rebounds in 21.5 minutes per game. She did earn a few accomplishments for her play in her freshman season, winning Most Outstanding Player at the Maui Classic and was a Pac-12 Freshman Honorable Mention.

Kampschroeder was recently featured as a top undecided transfer by ESPN, with Charlie Creme mentioning that despite showing some elite flashes, she could never really get her footing at Oregon State and was a bit inconsistent.

The Naperville, Illinois native was one of the top-ranked recruits in the 2021 class, ranked 32nd on ESPNW’s Top 100 while averaging 17.8 points and 10.0 rebounds per game.

She racked up a number of accolades in her high school career, as Kampschroeder was named a Jordan Brand Classic All-American and a Naismith Under Armour All-America honorable mention, while also being named a three-time Naperville Sun Girls Basketball Player of the Year.

While she only made 32.6% of her threes at Oregon State, Kampschroeder proved in high school that she can knock down the three-ball, thriving from distance with a quick release. She also has a high basketball I.Q., excellent court vision, and does a great job leading the break.

Kampschroeder joins a Michigan backcourt that isn’t lacking for talent. Leigha Brown will be using her COVID year of eligibility, while Maddie Nolan and Laila Phelia made some solid contributions to help the Wolverines last season.

Michigan is coming off their best season in program history, with an impressive 25-7 overall record to go along with a 13-4 conference record. They earned their first ever win over a top-five ranked team when they defeated No. 5 Baylor in overtime back in December.

The Wolverines earned their highest AP Poll ranking ever as the No. 4 team in the country in February. And they went to their first ever Elite Eight, the best postseason finish of any other Big Ten team this season.

Michigan has a lot of senior contributors to replace next season, with star forward Naz Hillmon being drafted 15th in the WNBA draft, and Amy Dilk, Danielle Rauch & Emily Kiser graduating.

The Wolverines will do their best to build on last year’s success, and Kampschroeder should be a big part of that. It should be interesting to see what her fit is on this roster come November.