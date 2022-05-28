Michigan men’s basketball team heading to Europe for exhibition games this summer

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the Michigan men’s basketball team in action, as after a busy offseason, they haven’t had much time to play together.

The Michigan Wolverines will get a chance to play against international competition later this summer, as Juwan Howard and company will travel to Paris, Athens and Mykonos in August.

Time to pack our bags! The Maize & Blue are teaming with @CS_MGMT for a summer trip to France & Greece!



Mid-August

Paris, France

Athens, Greece

Mykonos, Greece

3⃣ Exhibition games (TBD)



— Michigan Men's Basketball (@umichbball) May 27, 2022

Dates and broadcast details for these games have yet to be announced.

This is the first time a Juwan Howard-led team has made a trip across the pond. You may remember that John Beilein took the guys overseas, including trips to Spain in 2018, Italy in 2014 and Belgium in 2010 for the chance to hold extra practices.

This summer tour means that the Wolverines will travel to London twice this year, as the 2022-23 squad will take on Kentucky in London as part of the inaugural Basketball Hall of Fame London Showcase. That game was supposed to happen in 2020 but was delayed to the coronavirus pandemic.

Hopefully, these exhibitions are broadcast in some capacity, as I’d imagine I’m not the only Michigan fan that misses watching this team, especially given the curiosity as to what this roster looks like in a few months. The 2022-23 will look a whole lot different from last year’s squad, and we’re still waiting on Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate to make their NBA decisions.

No matter what this year’s roster shakes out to be, it’s never a bad thing to test yourself against new competition in the off-season. It’s cool that Michigan gets the chance to do this while also seeing the other side of the world.