Former Michigan PG Frankie Collins commits to Arizona State

Former Michigan guard Frankie Collins entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal just five days ago, and it appears he’s already found a new home.

Collins told On3 Sports that he’s committing to Arizona State.

Michigan transfer Frankie Collins has committed to Arizona State, he tells @On3sports.



Former top-50 prospect in the 2021 class.





“I chose ASU because it feels like the right place to be,” Collins said. “They’re hungry and have a chip on their shoulder and so do I. I think it’s time that the program takes a turn and gets back into the top team talk and be one of the best in the conference. Coach (Bobby) Hurley is a great coach and a great dude and learning from someone who’s been there before will definitely help me develop as a player and a man.”

Collins didn’t play a lot during his one season at Michigan, averaging 2.8 points, 1.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. What Collins will be remembered for a lights out game in the 2nd Round of the NCAA Tournament — Collins was 6-of-7 from the field and scored 14 points in Michigan’s win over Colorado State.

Michigan shouldn’t be too concerned about Collins departure, as Princeton grad transfer Jaelin Llewellyn should be a solid piece to Michigan’s team next year. Llewellyn was an All-Ivy League first team selection last year, averaging 15.7 points, 4.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game.