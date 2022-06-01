Caleb Houstan officially staying in 2022 NBA Draft

Caleb Houstan is officially off to the pros, as the Michigan Wolverines freshman is staying put in the 2022 NBA Draft.

This report follows the report that fellow freshman Moussa Diabate was also sticking with the pro route and remaining in the draft.

A highly-touted five-star prospect entering college, Houstan averaged 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 32 minutes per game during the 2021-22 season. He made 38.4% of his field goals, 35.5% of his three-pointers and 78.3% of his free throws. He never missed a game and started in every single contest for the Wolverines.

While inconsistent at times, Houstan did lead the Wolverines in total three-pointers made this past year. Perhaps that shooting ability, as well as the ability to defend and play multiple positions, is the reason he has, reportedly, been promised to be picked in the first round. Whether that happens or not is still to be determined, but we will find out soon enough as the NBA Draft is just a few weeks away on Thursday, June 23.

Juwan Howard now has the difficult task of replacing both Houstan and Diabate next season, as the latter is also staying in the 2022 NBA Draft. There are roster spots to be filled, so perhaps the Wolverines eye the transfer portal once more this offseason. They already acquired Princeton point guard Jaelin Llewellyn via the portal and nearly had Terrence Shannon locked in until, allegedly, his former head coach at Texas Tech denied him the opportunity to take summer classes to go to Michigan.

I would not be shocked to see Howard go to the portal one final time before the new season begins. In fact, I’d be shocked if he didn’t try to land one more player. They need another guy on the roster like Houstan who can play and guard multiple positions, so look for Michigan to look into that in the very near future.

As with every player who opts to go pro, enter the transfer portal or leave for any other reason, we at Maize n Brew wish Houstan nothing but the best moving forward.