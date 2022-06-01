Daily Brews: NBA Draft withdrawal deadline day for Moussa Diabate, Caleb Houstan

The June 1 deadline is today for players who originally declared for the 2022 NBA Draft, and it’s decision time for Michigan Wolverines Caleb Houstan and Moussa Diabate. There hasn’t been any news yet, but we fully expect something by the end of the day about their futures.

On Monday, the Atlanta Hawks hosted Diabate for a pre-draft workout. Earlier this month, Diabate also worked out for the Indiana Pacers, so he’s had multiple chances to show off his talent and athleticism.

Since the NBA Combine, a lot of the intrigue for NBA teams to pick Diabate comes from the high ceiling and overall potential he has to compete at the next level, along with his stellar performance on various measurables in the combine.

Houstan, however, has led a much quieter process, starting with no official announcement of testing the NBA waters and then declining to attend the combine. ESPN released its most recent mock draft yesterday, with Houstan in the first round late to the San Antonio Spurs. Ever the question mark in this year’s NBA draft, Houstan’s size, defensive capabilities and perimeter shooting gives him a high ceiling, making him an alluring prospect for a team searching to grow.

Meanwhile, Diabate remains out of the first and second rounds in that same mock draft, so he could very well go undrafted. Will this sway decision making? Only time will tell.

Emily Kiser returns to Michigan

In more positive news for Michigan, women’s basketball player Emily Kiser announced late last week that she will be using her fifth year of eligibility and returning to the Wolverines.

Kiser began her time at Michigan with limited playing time, but this past season was a breakout year for the senior forward. She became a key player in Michigan’s historic NCAA Tournament run to the Elite Eight and a stellar 25-7 season record.

Playing in all 32 games this past season, Kiser averaged 31.4 minutes a game, and 9.3 points per game, the third-highest average points on the team. She was second to Naz Hillmon in rebounds per game, averaging 8.1 to Hillmon’s 9.6. She led the team in blocks with 0.9 per game.

Kiser returns with fellow fifth-year senior guard Leigha Brown, senior guard Maddie Nolan and sophomore guard Laila Phelia.