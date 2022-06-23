NBA Draft: Caleb Houstan selected in second round by Orlando Magic

With the 32nd pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, the Orlando Magic selected Michigan Wolverines guard/forward Caleb Houstan.

It wasn’t a surprise Houstan, a former five-star prospect coming out of high school, declared for the draft back in April. What was a surprise was he chose to not participate in the NBA Combine. He was just one of four draft-eligible players who declined in the invite.

But Houstan felt comfortable enough with the alleged “guarantees” he received to be drafted no matter what. Of course, they promises can never truly be kept, as teams look at dozens and dozens of prospects every year that they would potentially be able to pick at their spot in the draft.

After the reported promises for Houstan to be picked, most mock drafts slated Houstan to be a late-first round pick.

Starting in all 34 games for Juwan Howard’s Wolverines last year, Houstan averaged 10.1 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He shot 38.4% from the field, 35.5% from three-point range and 78.3% from the free throw line. It was a wildly inconsistent one season in Ann Arbor, but perhaps he can find his footing a bit better in the pros alongside the Wagner brothers.

We wish Houstan nothing but the absolute best and hope he tears it up in the pros, much like Jordan Poole this past season en route to his first NBA Championship.